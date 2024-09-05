NNPP dissolves excos in Taraba, Benue, Oyo, Bauchi, Gombe

… Party condemns fuel price hike

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has dissolved the state executive committees of some states.

Those affected are Taraba, Benue, Oyo, Bauchi and Gombe States.

This was disclosed in a statement to the media signed by Ladipo Jhonson, the party’s National Publicity Secretary on Thursday.

The statement noted that decision was part of the resolutions reached at the end of an emergency meeting of the party in Abuja on Thursday. At the meeting the leaders stressed that it took the decision as part of important measures to reposition and revitilize the party in the affected states.

According to the statement, the dissolved state excos would be replaced with caretaker committees in line with the constitution of the party.

“By virtue of article 14.2.1 (iv, v) and 15.2.1 (xvi) of the party’s constitution as amended on the 6th April 2024, the National Working Committee of the party is cloaked with the powers and has on this day, 5th September 2024 dissolved the entire executive structures from state down to ward level of the party in Taraba, Benue, Oyo, Bauchi and Gombe States.

“The dissolved executive committees shall in accordance with the party’s constitution be replaced by caretaker committees, which will be announced in a few days, for the stipulated period of time”, NNPP stated.

The party further expressed appreciation to the outgone state executives for their service to the party and urged them to be ready to serve in other capacities in the future.

It further noted that after an extensive evaluation of all the other state executives nationwide, the NWC was satisfied that they were legally and morally ready to conduct the local government elections in their states.

NNPP pointed out that the Kano State executive in particular was well constituted to undertake the crucial local council election with very high standard of leadership and effectiveness as backed by law.

In a related development, the party slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the sharp increase in the price of petrol now put at N1000 per litre.

NNPP NWC criticized the handling of the national economy which, it said, was manifesting gross incompetence by the APC government and further dragging hapless Nigerians into deeper poverty.

“From poor policy direction that has caused the people sleepless nights over high cost of living, we are now in double jeopardy on account of a sharp increase in price of petrol which will definitely lead to an increase in inflation and will drag the people of Nigeria into further poverty. This is nothing short of gross incompetence by a rudderless administration”, NNPP stated.