Nigerians worry as harsh economy steals Christmas joy from households

Many look forward to the month of December for obvious reasons. Apart from being the last month of the year, December is synonymous with festivities, lavish spending, travels, and time to unwind.

As well, one does not need to be reminded that it is Christmas as there are usually welcomed noise and melodies from nearby music and video CD sellers at bus stops, who repeatedly play Christmas carols.

That sweet melody is usually what reminds many that Christmas is near. Today, across the country, especially in Lagos, fewer of the calming carol tunes are heard from the loudspeakers of the CD merchants.

Even hawkers of Christmas items, especially caps, decorations, and toys are worried about passerby’s apathy to purchase the fun items. With the look of things, it seems people have called off this year’s Christmas celebration.

The reality on the ground does not support merriment this yuletide as the hardship in the economy has hugely reduced the purchasing power of many Nigerians, leaving them struggling to put food on their tables.

With the worst inflation in the history of the country, the worst unemployment rate and the high rate of insecurity, this year’s Christmas, for many will be celebrated low-key.

Most parents now care more about feeding than celebrating Christmas and facing the reality of January expenses.

Now some parents guard their younger children against looking at shops that parade Christmas items so that they will not pressure them to buy toys for them, while some parents turn deaf when children spot such shops and are calling their parents’ attention to the toys.

But the parents are aware. It all boils down to the low purchasing power occasioned by the harsh economic reality in Nigeria.

Since the two recessions that happened within short periods, compounded by the still lingering impact of the pandemic, the economy has not rebounded enough for elaborate festivities for many Nigerians.

Of course, some people were sacked from work, and some businesses that collapsed over this period are yet to recover.

Ordinarily, during this period, people want to look their best but the reverse seems to be the case because of their low purchasing power. For tailors, it seems their customers have decided to make do with their last year’s Christmas dress.

“It has not been this bad before. By the second week in December, we should have stopped collecting materials from customers for sewing, but the materials are not even coming. Some of my customers are blaming the harsh economy for the negative turn of events,” Chizy Onumah, a tailor decried.

The tailor believes that people are reacting to the harsh economic reality in the country, which got worse since the present administration came to power in 2015.

But the transport business is not spared. The December rush, according to Mike Eseghe, a manager with Iyare Motors, has not been as huge and sustained as before.

“Transport fares across this year have had steady increment with over 300 percent hike. We have to raise fares to be in business because the cost of running transportation has more than doubled this year,” Eseghe explained.

The worse routes in terms of fare hikes are the Lagos-Onitsha-Aba and Lagos-Abuja as passengers are paying N20,000 since December 20th.

“The fare will get to N30,000 before December 25th. But the hike has reduced the number of passengers because we did not rush to increase our fleet this year. People are traveling despite the high fares, but many are not because of the economy,” Ezeofor Nteje, a senior driver with Libra Motors, said.

A visit to Young Shall Grow Motors and Chisco, both at Maza Maza, Lagos, and ABC Transport at Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, revealed the obvious. The crowd is not as thronging as before and unlike in the past when people travelled earlier to avoid the rush and high fares, many are held back from travelling because of the bad economy.

“By December 18th, items for waybill should have filled our park, and would-be passengers paying earlier to book and secure their seats in order to avoid paying exorbitant fares during the Christmas rush. But little of such happened within that period”, Emele Onuoha, a fleet manager at Chisco said.

A visit to some motor parks in Oshodi in Lagos State revealed that the cost of transportation from Lagos to the South East has doubled.

Ifeanyi Okochi, who boarded a bus going to the South East, lamented the high cost of transportation at the park, noting that he had no choice but to pay because he was going for something urgent.

“I had to pay N27,000 to Abia, but I had no choice, most of them are charging like that, and I am going home to do something urgently. The situation is terrible now, a lot of people can’t afford that fare the transporters are charging,” Okochi said.

Again, the high cost and scarcity of fuel have made most private car owners rethink Christmas travel as the cost is huge.

“Fuel is scarce and expensive. Even NNPC filling stations sell above the N169, a few sell from N200, many others from N240, and the black market is from N300. It is very expensive to travel now and that is why Christmas this year is being celebrated by many in low key. There are huge expenses awaiting parents in January,” Julius Akeremoh, a father, said.

Again, there is no Christmas without food, but food items such as rice, vegetable oil, frozen and live chickens, tomato paste, pepper, and condiments, which are essential for Christmas and New Year parties are beyond the reach of many, as they lament.

A visit to some of the major markets in Lagos State showed that the prices of these items have risen as many consumers blamed the government for the surge in prices. The prices of both foreign and local varieties of rice have increased. For instance, a 50kg bag of rice at Ikotun market that used to sell for N40, 000 now sells for N50, 000.

Jane Eche, a make-up artist at Ikotun market, said the cost of food items in the market has gone beyond the reach of many Nigerians.

“The situation now is very difficult when you compare it to five or three years back. Though then we were saying things are hard, it appears the situation now is worse.

“Look at the prices of things, I came here to do the shopping for my children, but I can only buy little, the price of everything is up. I also realised that it is our people that are adding up the prices just to make extra profit for this period,” Eche said.

For Aduni Okeowo, the lingering scarcity of premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol, across some states has affected travel for the festivities because of the huge spend on fuel alone.

The situation, according to her, had abated in some states in the last few weeks but resurfaced a few days before the celebration of Christmas.

The situation has led to astronomical rises in transportation fares, especially inter-state movement, which is usually at its peak during this period, considering that people travel home to see their loved ones and family members.

“We have faced the worst inflation this year and things don’t even seem to get better during this festive period as the price of foodstuff and goods keep increasing. The worst is transportation, converging from one point to another is now a luxury for the common man as bus prices are not fair. A lot of Nigerians seem to be really going through so much as a result of the harsh economic situation and there is a lot of uncertainty about what next year will bring,” she said.

Despite the harsh economic situation, Nigerians never allow any political, economic, or social condition to dampen their Christmas and New Year spirit as they enter the festivities in a celebration mood, especially starting from the first week in December.

No matter what the year has brought, people go into Christmas and New Year celebrations with renewed hope for a bright future.

“The past few months have been something else economy-wise; from inflation, resulting in a hike in food prices, to fuel scarcity and the rest. The masses are struggling to survive. The birth of Christ has to be celebrated despite the current situation in the country.

“But life has to go on despite all these. I and my family have decided to buy things within our budget, because January is coming with huge expenses like payment of school fees, and house rent and we have to be careful with our expenses, while in the celebration,” Mercy Odun, a banker said.

Worries in households as harsh economy steals joy of Christmas

Obinna Emelike and Iniobong Iwok

