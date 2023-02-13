Nigerians must vote only southern candidate – Ezeife

Ahead of the February 25, presidential election, former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife has urged Nigerians to vote only for a southern candidate.

Ezeife, while speaking on Monday in Abuja at the Obi/ Datti International Conference, 2023 and Public Presentation of the book, Business Unusual: Postulating Peter Obi’s Presidency, said Nigerians must be weary of “ bullion van politics”

He urged Nigerians to jettison the idea of voting for the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president Atiku Abubakar; the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso and any other candidate from the north.

Ezeife who noted that the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu are from the South, said however that Nigerians should jettison what he described as Bullion van Politics which he attributed to the PDP and the APC.

He said, “We in Nigeria today what to go to a system that works, bullion van politics enough is enough. We do not want to be bought for four years to vote. If you take money from any politician, it is your money. When you are bought, you do not have the moral right to question those who bought.

“APC and PDP played bullion van politics, we want a party with people with a conscience.”

The Chief launcher of the book, Mike Ejiogu, urged Nigerians, irrespective of creed, background, and ethnicity to vote for Peter Obi, whose candidacy has enjoyed tremendous support nationwide.

Ejiogu who stated that he is blessed to be in the midst of such a distinguished gathering added that “ | will remember today for a long time. I see myself as lending support to a good course and participating in charting a new direction for our country by saying to the whole world that a

Speaking on the theme: “ A New Nigeria is Possible” described Obi as a man sent by God to build Nigeria at this critical time

“ As a builder who is involved in the construction of houses and in estate development, understand perfectly the task before His Excellency, Peter Obi, as he gathers other like-minds in Nigerian to rebuild our beloved country.

“The construction business is very important and intricate, but it is even more important and requires more talent and expertise when reconstructing a dilapidated building. Nigeria as it stands today can be compared to a dilapidated building. It requires all the expertise available to put the building back to its former state for it to serve its purpose.

“ This means that Obi needs all the help he can get if he must get the job done. | want to say that the book is timely and a powerful tool to help not just Peter Obi to achieve his purpose, but also to ensure that the dream of all Nigerians for a workable country is realised.