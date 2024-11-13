Nigerians ‘descend’ on Ondo ex-first lady for calling Nigeria “zoo country”

Some Nigerians on social media have disagreed with the assertions of Betty Akeredolu, widow of the late Rotimi Akeredolu, former governor of Ondo, over for her comparison of the United States of America presidential election to Nigeria’s 2023 general election.

Betty had earlier shared on her X handle the electioneering processes of the USA in several tweets.

“2023 Nigerian Presidential Election: Total Votes Cast: 25 million, Counting Duration: 5 days. 2024 U.S Presidential Election: Total Votes Cast: 155 million. Counting Duration: Approx. 10 hours.”

“I made an honest but harmless observation on Nigerian and US presidential elections. Twitter is now on fire. Truth hurts and hurts with tribal colouration,” she posted.

However, in a reply to one of her posts likely to be in support of her, Betty replied, “Very bitter indeed! Who will rescue Nigeria? What a zoo country!”

Read also: Tinubu Appoints Atiku’s Former Aide as Media Adviser.

Nigerians who did not see this appropriate form and disagreed with her choice of words “descended” on her with several responses.

A user, @de_generalnoni urged LuckyAiyedatiwa, the state governor, to probe Betty if he emerges in Saturday’s governorship poll.

‘@LuckyAiyedatiwa kindly probe the last administration when elected! Please do this sir. This woman must go to ja! l,” he posted.

@aboskol_w replied “Madam, you tweet to dishonor and discredit your husband good deeds. History will not be kind to you”

Abiodun Fakayode @Drdebodun described the action as unfair to the memory of Akeredolu saying, “This IPOB vibe from a former First Lady of an SW state is disgraceful. This is unfair to the memory of your late husband.”

@Olalekanakogun reminded Betty of the same zoo country that made the late Akeredolu a senior advocate of Nigeria, urging her to fear God.

“Zoo country? 👀. Same country your husband was SAN, NBA President, and went on to be Governor for close to 8yrs?????!!!!. Èé de bẹru Ọlọ́run, ìyá wá.💔 This was “below the belt” for a country that made you!,” he posted.

Utieyinnoritse McNeil simply posted, “this is a terrible wife & mother”

@bigmorsh tweeted, “it wasn’t a zoo when you were actively First Lady? It wasn’t a zoo when you contested severally to represent your people? It is simple, you are just pained to no longer have access to the perks of power. Such a shame.”

However, some Nigerians have also praised Betty over the tweet she made.

@Paul_Ozah said, “Truth is indeed bitter

I can understand the attacks on her. We are doomed in this country Nigeria.”

@Tundeoojomu hailed the former First Lady, saying, “You are very correct @adaowere1. Very Honest Observation. When dishonesty is Prioritized, simple things become difficult.”

@Jerrybest7 tweeted, “Sad reality. Nigeria problem is integrity. Yet so many religious houses.”

@Ugochukwu_cugo believes “that’s true, because the Nigeria electoral commission has made Nigeria a laughing stock before the world.”

Share