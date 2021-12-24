Nigerian lawmakers preach peace, love at Christmas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has rejoiced with Nigerians, especially Christians, on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.

Gbajabiamila said the Christmas period calls for sober reflection even as he enjoined Christians to pray for the country amidst challenges.

The Speaker in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi said the character of Jesus Christ, who is the main reason for the celebrations, should reflect in the life of every Christian.

He noted that the period also calls for unity of purpose among Nigerians, urging the citizens to be their brother’s keeper at all times.

Gbajabiamila noted that Nigeria is passing through a lot at the moment but that with the prayers of the citizens and their support, the leaders would be able to provide good direction.

Similarly, Ahmed Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker House of the Representatives, congratulated all Nigerian Christians as they celebrate Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a message issued by his Umar Puma, Chief Press Secretary, the Deputy Speaker urged Christians to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ, which entails love for neighbour, peaceful coexistence, and loyalty to constituted authority.

“On behalf of my family and constituents, I wish to sincerely congratulate all our Christian brothers and sisters on the celebration of the feast of Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

“As you celebrate, continue to pray for the nation and reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, his humility, sacrifice, love for neighbour and loyalty to God and constituted authority,” he said.

In the same vein, the Minority Caucus in the House of urged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas to strengthen the bond of love for one another, renew their hope and intensify their prayers for a brighter future for our nation.

The Caucus charged leaders at all levels to use the period to bring joy and hope to the people by committing themselves to a life of selfless service as demonstrated in the gift of the Lord Jesus Christ to bring salvation to mankind.

In a statement by Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader, the opposition lawmakers said: “Christmas points to the refreshing truth of God love to mankind and the fact that, in His mercies, He has not given up on our nation in spite of agonizing hardship and insecurity we face under the current incompetent, insensitive and suppressive administration.

“Our caucus is deeply saddened that in the last six years, Nigerians are not able to afford the basic necessities of life and have been marking major festivities in tears, despair, and utter hopelessness due to the oppression, corruption, and cluelessness of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“The Minority caucus, therefore, urges Nigerians to use the Yuletide period to encourage and stand up for one another; share and show love, especially to the less privileged, the displaced, and victims of the senseless acts of terrorism that have escalated under the APC.

“The caucus also calls on those behind the mindless killings, kidnapping banditry, and other acts of terrorism in our country to have a rethink as their actions cannot be justified under any guise whatsoever.

“Nevertheless, as representatives of the people, the minority caucus remains undeterred in standing for the rights and wellbeing of all Nigerians at this critical time. Our caucus will never relent in our pursuit of good governance including legislations that will guarantee credible elections in furtherance of our collective quest to rescue our nation from misrule,” Elumelu said.