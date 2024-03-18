Nigeria can’t overcome woes under presidential system — Aregbesola

Rauf Aregbesola, the former minister of interior, says Nigeria cannot overcome its woes in the current executive presidential system.

Aregbesola identified the presidential system as the genesis of the problems bedevilling the country.

He spoke in his submission at the ongoing national dialogue on the constitutional future of Nigeria in honour of a renowned constitutional lawyer, Ben Nwabueze, organised by the Patriots (A Pan Nigerian Group of Eminent National Leaders of Thought) with the theme, “Lawful Procedures for Actualising a People’s Constitution for Nigeria.”

The former Commissioner for eight years in Lagos State stated that it is obvious that the country cannot survive executive presidential representation.

He advocated for a parliamentary system even as he said productive representation must take the place of residence.

According to him, “In seeking appropriate democratic representation let’s look at production as a basis of representation. We don’t have the best form of representation. People are engaged more in production. Productive acts and those engaged in production should be given the opportunity to elect their best.”