New APC caretaker committee ratifies Ize-Iyamu as its candidate in Edo poll

The new caretaker committee chaired by Yobe State governor, Mai-Mala Buni has ratified the governorship primary in Edo State which produced Pastor Ize Iyamu as its governorship candidate.

With the endorsement, the path is now clear for the APC candidate to face the incumbent governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki who defected from the ruling party to the main opposition PDP on Tuesday.

Details later…