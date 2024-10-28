Ndume urges Tinubu to sack more ministers

Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, has called for the dismissal of underperforming ministers in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

In a statement issued Saturday in Abuja, Ndume commended the recent cabinet reshuffle, particularly the introduction of the Ministry of Regional Development to manage regional commissions.

“We saw President Tinubu’s cabinet reshuffle last week, which was a masterstroke,” Ndume remarked, adding that some ministers were still “missing in action” and should be replaced.

He praised Tinubu’s efforts to streamline ministries as a cost-saving measure and emphasized the importance of the newly created ministry.

Ndume also backed Tinubu’s de-dollarisation policy, urging further steps to align Nigeria with BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. He noted that reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar would ease the pressure on the naira and benefit Nigerian businesses, especially importers dealing with China.

Furthermore, Ndume suggested that Tinubu convene a national economic conference involving the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the National Economic Adviser, and prominent Nigerian economists to develop local solutions for economic challenges.

Similarly, former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Charles Udeogaranya, faulted the reshuffle, describing it as poorly targeted and unlikely to achieve meaningful results.

In his statement, Udeogaranya argued that the reshuffle focused on the wrong areas and would do little to improve the nation’s economic situation.

“I am concerned that President Tinubu’s economic team isn’t even brainstorming,” Udeogaranya said. “I, therefore, urge him to overhaul, reshuffle, and inject fresh talent with strong leadership skills into his economic team if he genuinely seeks a better economy for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

