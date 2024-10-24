Cabinet reshuffle: Ministers discharged not sacked, says presidency

The Presidency has clarified that the ministers affected by President Bola Tinubu’s recent cabinet reshuffling were discharged, not sacked.

In a media interview, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, said “the term ‘sacked’ does not accurately describe their departure”.

Onanuga’s statement comes in response to the mixed reactions that followed the announcement of changes to key ministerial positions.

On Wednesday, five ministers were relieved of their duties as part of the cabinet shake-up, with new appointees immediately taking their places. Those affected were Uju-Ken Ohanenye (Women Affairs), Lola Ade-John (Tourism), Tahir Mamman (Education), Abdullahi Gwarzo (Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development), and Jamila Ibrahim (Youth Development).

The reshuffle reflects Tinubu’s effort to recalibrate his administration as he continues to fine-tune governance strategies. With the new ministers stepping into office, expectations are high for fresh initiatives in the affected ministries.

