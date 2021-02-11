Navy destroys 15 militants camps in six months

The Nigerian Navy says it has destroyed 15 militants camps within its area of jurisdiction in Akwa Ibom and some parts of Rivers States in the past six months.

The Commander, NNS Jubilee, Commodore Abdulmajid Ibrahim, stated this at the Jubilee Base in Ikot Abasi local government area, Akwa Ibom State, adding that the militant camps were discovered and destroyed during its anti-piracy and anti-sea robbery operations.

According to him, the destruction of the militant’s camps was made possible through the navy’s penetration of some of the 1,800 creeks within the jurisdiction of the base.

Ibrahim explained that about 17 sea pirates and sea robbers were arrested and 285,000 litres of illegally refined petroleum products were seized as well as different kinds of ammunition.

He revealed that the joint patrol operations of the Navy and Nigerian Police have resulted in relative peace and security in the area and brought illegal bunkering and trade on the waterways to the barest minimum.

“Within six months as Commander of the base, we have destroyed 15 militant camps, arrested 17 suspects during our operations and recovered 285,000 litres of AGO and ammunition from them, and have handed over the suspects and items to the prosecuting agencies.

“We do the work of the Police and involve in joint patrol every day with them. This has led to relative security and peace in the area and brought illegal bunkering to the barest minimum.

“Our strategy is continuous aggressive patrol. We try to dominate the water space and maritime environment. Within the last six months, there has been no attack on the NNS infrastructural base.

“We have maintained a good civil-military relationship with our host community, through our Corporate Social Responsibility. We carry out free medical consultations and give out drugs within our capacity in our medical rhapsody outreach programme,” he stated.

The Commander attributed the success of their operations to Intelligence information gathered from members of the public and called for more support in that regard.

He assured that the sources of such information would remain confidential and protected, adding that to effectively deal with piracy and sea robbery, members of the public must volunteer credible information to the Navy.

The Commander also noted that the perpetrators of illegal maritime activities live within the communities and are known to the people, as such the volunteer of intelligence report was very necessary.