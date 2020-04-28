NASS resumption: Lawan, Gbajabiamila’s aides, journalists barred as security tightened

Security operatives on Tuesday barred aides of Senate President Ahmad Lawan and that of the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the National Assembly resumed plenary.

This is just as journalists and other legislative aides of lawmakers were also refused entry into the complex.

All electronic media including Channels, AIT, TVC, sTV, among others, as well as all print media duly accredited by NASS were barred.

It was observed that all the entry points of National Assembly were heavily manned by fierce looking security operatives.

Notably, the special adviser on media to Lawan, Ola Awoniyi and that of Gbajabiamila, Lanre Lasisi, were seen battling with the security personnel, at the gate, but they were still denied entry.

It was further observed that lawmakers who turned up for plenary personally drove in their vehicles, without their drivers and personal aides.

The security operatives said they were acting according to orders from above.

According to them, those who were refused entry were not approved by the NASS management.

Meanwhile, the security personnel have ensured enforcement of the personal protective equipments for those allowed entry into NASS.

