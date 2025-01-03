Nasarawa’s Gov Sule sacks his SSG and all commissioners

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has made sweeping changes to his government team, dismissing all his commissioners and removing the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Muhammad Aliyu-Ubamdoma.

The announcement came during a special emergency meeting at the Government House in Lafia. According to Weekend Trust, this happened “shortly after the departure of Vice President Kashim Shetima, who was in the state for a one-day working visit to inaugurate some projects in the state.”

According to Daily Trust, a top government official, speaking anonymously, said that “although the exact reasons for the dissolution were not yet clear,” Governor Sule was known for restructuring the state’s administration. “As the situation unfolds, citizens of Nasarawa State await further clarification on the implications of this decision and the future direction of the state’s administration,” the source added.

The news was officially announced in a statement by Mohammed Iliyasu-Idde, permanent secretary for cabinet affairs and special services. The statement explained that “All the outgoing council members are to hand over the affairs of their ministries and government property in their possession to the permanent secretaries in their respective ministries while the SSG is to hand over to the permanent secretary cabinet affairs and special services.”

This change comes after the governor had nominated 17 commissioner-nominees to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly in July 2023 for screening and confirmation. It’s worth noting that Sule had made similar changes in 2021, citing “the need for a more effective and efficient governance structure.”

