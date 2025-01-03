Oyo State Governor to appoint 40 new permanent secretaries

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has revealed plans to appoint over 40 new Permanent Secretaries to strengthen the state’s civil service and enhance governance. The appointments, scheduled for January 3, 2025, signify the administration’s commitment to human capital development as part of its broader goal to leave a lasting legacy.

In his New Year message, Governor Makinde expressed optimism for the year ahead, pledging that his administration would work tirelessly to make 2025 its best year yet. He emphasized that achieving this goal would be a matter of deliberate planning and execution, not mere happenstance.

The Governor also inspected two key infrastructure projects on New Year’s Day: the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport upgrade and the 110 km Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road. He announced that the first segment of the circular road project is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025, with the second segment’s interchange and hydraulic structures set to be awarded within this quarter.

In addition to infrastructure, Governor Makinde reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to impactful policies and programs. He highlighted the importance of human capital development and assured residents that more details on the administration’s plans for 2025 would be shared in subsequent updates.

Governor Makinde also reflected on his personal goals, including a renewed focus on personal development and reading. To start the year, he plans to read Wole Soyinka’s “Ibadan: The Penkelemes Years—A Memoir, 1945-1967” and encouraged others to begin the year with clear plans and resolutions.

As the Governor ushers in 2025 with bold initiatives and ambitious goals, he remains confident in the support of the people and the grace of God to navigate any challenges that may arise.

Share