Nasarawa Assembly to appeal court judgement nullifying indictment of former SSG

Consequently, Governor Sule relieved the immediate past SSG of his appointment and subsequently appointed Aliyu Mohammed Ubandoma as the new SSG.
But the state High Court sitting in Akwanga, headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area of the state, presided over by Justice Mustapha Ramat, voided the recommendation by the State House Assembly for the sack of the erstwhile SSG.
This was even as the court also voided the recommendation by the state assembly that the former SSG refund over N200 million reported having allegedly unaccounted for as school projects funds when he held sway as commissioner for education in the state.