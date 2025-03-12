Lagos State House of Assembly

… Speakership tussle for control of House funds not for public interest-Observers

The procurement of N5 billion worth of vehicles for lawmakers at the Lagos State House of Assembly has intensified tensions between Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and his predecessor, Mojisola Meranda.

The dispute stems from the timing and execution of the purchase, which took place during Obasa’s brief removal from office.

This is just as observers of the leadership tussle and disagreement over the purchase of official vehicles in the Lagos Assembly, have said that the genesis of the current fight was because of the control of funds in the House.

The Lagos Assembly was among the first state Assemblies in the country to have financial autonomy. Before his ousting on January 13, 2025, Obasa had approved N7 billion in December 2024 for the procurement of vehicles.

Read also: Lagos Assembly crisis signals ‘government by proxy,’ says Funso Doherty

However, during his absence, Meranda, who was elected to replace Obasa, proceeded with the purchase, opting for a different procurement process. This decision has been a major point of contention, as Obasa had initially planned to source the vehicles from Dubai through a preferred bidder.

Meranda, who led the Assembly for 49 days before resigning on March 3 following political intervention, made modifications to the initial plan.

Instead of importing the vehicles, she conducted an open bidding process and purchased them locally at a reduced cost of N5 billion.

“In December, Obasa approved the purchase of those vehicles. But for him, the vehicles were to be bought from Dubai. When Meranda took over, she made it an open bidding. They weren’t bought in Dubai anymore. That is just the difference. So it’s not as if they stole money as it’s been propagated,” The Punch quoted a source in the assembly.

“The purchase or execution was only done under Meranda. Obasa already approved it. There is a difference between approval and execution,” the source added.

Meanwhile, a source close to Meranda, who requested anonymity, claimed that the first female speaker saved N2 billion by acquiring 32 units of 2025 Toyota Prado SUVs and seven units of Toyota Land Cruiser 2025 models for N5 billion, instead of the N7 billion initially approved by Obasa.

“Let it be known that Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda never made any withdrawal from the account of LAHA; rather, she only made a downward review of an existing procurement approval by Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa. In doing that, she saved the Assembly the sum of N2 billion,” the Punch quoted the source.

Meanwhile, a source in the Assembly told BusinessDay, that by continuing to pursue his case in Court, Obasa was only trying to cause more division in the House, instead of rallying the Lawmakers to make peace after assuming the speakership seat again.

He wondered why the APC in Lagos and the party leadership nationally that supported Obasa to return could not talk to him to withdraw his case in Court.

“Let me say that Meranda saved N2 billion with his purchase of the vehicles by N5 billion and Obasa wanted to purchase them at N7 billion, who is more prudent between the two?

“I had thought he promised to make peace with his colleagues, why should he continue to pursue his case in Court? Why can’t the party leaders who asked Meranda to resign talk to him? Obasa is only causing more trouble and ridiculing himself,” the source said.

An observer of the current crisis who spoke on the condition anonymity to BusinessDay, said that the leadership tussle stem from control of and the sharing of the Assembly’s funds and not for public good.

Read also: Mixed reactions trail Obasa’s return as Lagos Assembly speaker

He said the lawmakers were only benefiting from the faulty political system in the country that places so much power in the hands of a few individuals, with little value on accountability.

“It is because of the autonomy they have with their funds and every one want to control and share it. That is the main issue here, the leadership fight is not for the public interest or good, it is for their pocket. But you don’t blame them, rather it is a faulty system”, he said.

Another observer, who reacted but did not want his name in print, blamed the leadership tussle in the House and fight over the purchase of the vehicles to the lack of credible elections in the country, where unpopular candidates or elected public office holders can be voted out of office.

“Obasa an co can do what they like because the people’s votes does not matter, it is one man that decides who would be there or not, it is not your vote or my. That is why you see all these shenanigans in the House, there is no fear of losing public support”, he said.

Despite Meranda’s resignation and Obasa’s reinstatement, the controversy surrounding the purchase persists, with legal battles still ongoing.

Obasa is challenging the legitimacy of his removal in the Lagos State High Court while also contesting the vehicle procurement process.

Share