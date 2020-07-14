My relationship with Buhari that of father and son – Obaseki

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Monday that the relationship between him and President Muhammadu Buhari is that of a father and son.

Obaseki, in a Facebook post late Monday, said he had a zoom meeting with President Buhari where both of them discussed development issues affecting Edo State and Nigeria as well as measures to manage the spread of COVID-19.

“My relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari is that of a father and son,” Obaseki said.

“I was on a zoom meeting with the president, during which we engaged on development issues affecting Edo people and Nigerians. We also discussed measures to manage the spread of #COVID19,” he wrote on the Facebook page which has a banner poster of himself and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, asking the Edo electorate to ‘Vote OBASEKI/SHAIBU for Continuity’.

He also shared some pictures of the meeting – specifically of himself sitting looking into the screen of his laptop.

Obaseki, who is seeking a second four-year term as Edo State governor in the forthcoming September 19 governorship election in the state, was first elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2016.

He, however, left the APC and formally joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in June after he was screened out of the APC primaries by the Jonathan Ayuba-led APC screening committee ahead of the June 22 primary election of the party. He had earlier lamented that he was doubtful he would get justice from the panel with Adams Oshiomhole, whom he described as an interested party in the Edo governorship primaries, running the party as national chairman.

“I have officially joined the party to advance my ambition to seek re-election as governor of Edo State. I, as always, remain committed to engendering good governance and sustainable development of our dear state,” Obaseki said when he joined the PDP.

He has since emerged the PDP governorship candidate in the Edo election and would be facing Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC flagbearer, who flew the PDP flag against Obaseki (as APC candidate) in 2016.

Subsequent events have seen Oshiomhole’s suspension by the APC in his ward in Edo State, an action which was upheld by the Court of Appeal, and eventual dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee by the National Executive Council presided over by President Buhari.