Amb. Umar Damagum, the acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Umar Damagum, Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, on Saturday, dismissed rumours of his purported resignation, describing the report as ” fake” news.

Recall that Damagum who took over the party’s National Chairman’s position in acting capacity from Iyochia Ayu, has been at the center of the ongoing crisis in the PDP as many, especially, as party members from the North Central have been battling to take over the position vacated by their kinsman Nuru Jos, Personal Assistant to Acting National Chairman, in a statement, dismissed the reports, which the authors attributed to a report in one of the news media

According to Jos, “The formless authors of the fake news had attributed their source of information to Arise News, which is equally false.”

The PDP acting Chairman therefore cautioned the “mischief makers to desist forthwith from trading fake news to malign a dedicated and hardworking Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun”.

Read also: Damagum disowns Wike’s South-South Congress

” Umar Damagun has not resigned from his office. The PDP constitution affords the National Chairman a term of 4 years in office, for the first instance.

“We insist that this malicious content against Ambassador Damagun is fake, defamatory, and a height of criminality.

“We therefore call on all members of the Peoples Democratic Party-PDP, elders, stakeholders, all youth and women groups, to disregard the fake news.

“We assure the sponsors of this evil that soon the law of the land will catch up with them”.

Share