More crisis rocks Edo PDP allegedly suspends Orbih, Obaseki’s ward chairman

Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been enmeshed in leadership crisis as Dan Orbih, the South-South Vice Chairman of the party and Governor Godwin Obaseki’s ward chairman, Friday Enaruna Ihama, have been allegedly suspended from the party.

Orbih, the former Edo State chairman of PDP, and Friday Enaruna Ihama, the Oredo ward 4 chairman were allegedly suspended for anti-party activities.

While Orbih was allegedly suspended by the Edo North Senatorial leadership of the party after a vote of ‘no confidence’ was passed on him, the Oredo ward 4, was suspended in an enlarged stakeholders meeting of members of the party in Benin City on Thursday.

When contacted, Orbih said he was in a National Executive Council (INEC) of the party in Abuja.

Also speaking on the alleged suspension of the South-South Vice Chairman of the party, Chris Nehikhare, the state publicity secretary of the party described the allegation as fake while also urging members of the public to “ignore this unsigned post”.

Meanwhile, announcing the suspension of the state governor’s ward chairman, Aroko Thomas, the State Assistant Financial Secretary, said a committee has been set up to investigate the allegations leveled against the suspended chairman.

Aroko alleged that the embattled ward chairman who was suspended for anti-party activities, was, however, replaced by Courage Uyi Ogiefa.

He alleged that the embattled ward’s chairman was also involved in a financial deal with the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election to the tune of N2.5 million.

According to him, Mr. Friday Enaruna Ihama, the ward 4 Oredo local government area chairman

allegedly engaged in anti-party activities during and after the September 19 governorship election in 2020.

“Ihama had since deployed different tactics to halt the progress of the party in the ward.

“He has been frustrating the progress of the party in Ward 4. He has been frustrating the e-registration exercise of the party in the ward and failing to provide information about the process of e-registration.

“He also refused to register any new member in the ward despite the drive for membership,”he alleged