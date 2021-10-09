Moghalu, ex-YPP presidential candidate, defects to ADC

Kingsley Moghalu, former presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), has formally defected to the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Moghalu made this known on his verified Twitter page on Friday with a tweet, “It’s official.”

Moghalu, who recently declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election, was the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and was seen online displaying his picture and the logo of his new party.

“I believe we can re-engineer Nigeria’s economy through the well-known dynamism and innovative spirit of Nigerian youth. I ask all my political supporters to join the ADC,” Moghalu said.

The popular economist contested the presidential election in 2019 under the YPP and scored 26,039 votes, placing 14th on the table of performance among the presidential candidates.