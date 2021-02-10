Membership revalidation doesn’t exist in APC constitution– Oshiomhole

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said that the ongoing membership revalidation exercise is unknown to the provisions of the party’s constitution.

Oshiomhole made the submissions on Tuesday after revalidating his membership of the party at Polling Unit 1, Ward 10, Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo state.

The former Edo State governor, who noted that he participated in the exercise for peace to reign, urged the party’s faithful and other bigwigs to take caution so as not to create a constitutional breach.

He further explained that the exercise would have been necessary if he had defected from another party to the APC, noting that it is “double registration because there is nothing like revalidation in our constitution”.

According to him, it is reasonable to review the register so that those who joined APC would be registered while those that defected or died would be erased.

“By asking me to revalidate my membership means I was not a member when I have never left the party. So, I think the correct language should either be reviewing or updating because it makes sense to review voters register due to the new members that have joined or those that have exited.

“APC is governed by the constitution and not by man, the constitution only provides for registration and I registered as a member of the APC in 2014 under the Interim national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande.

“There is nothing in the APC constitution that says a member shall revalidate or renew its membership. Once you registered when you joined the party and you have not defected, you are a member. So revalidation is strange to our constitution,” Oshiomhole asserted.

He maintained that his membership status is still valid, and the party updates its register occasionally which according to him allowed most governors to become members and to contest the governorship election under the party.

“As for me, I think we should just move on, I am happy I just did it but I don’t need it because my membership has not expired and it can only expire when I defect, and if I am returning, then I can revalidate.

“History didn’t just begin today if we don’t have a valid register, then how did we conduct the congress in 2015 in which 16 million registered APC members voted to nominate President Muhammadu Buhari before the general election,” he queried.