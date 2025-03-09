Dame Virginia Ngozi Etiaba made history as Nigeria’s first female governor when she assumed office as the governor of Anambra State on November 3, 2006. Her unexpected rise to power was the result of political turmoil, but her tenure remains a milestone in Nigeria’s democratic history.

Early life and education

Born on November 11, 1942, in Nnewi, Anambra State, Etiaba grew up in southeastern Nigeria, where she developed a strong passion for education. She pursued a career in teaching, spending over 35 years in the education sector.

During this period, she worked as a teacher, headmistress, school administrator, and education inspector. After retiring from public service, she established Bennett Etiaba Memorial Schools, a private institution dedicated to providing quality education.

Entry into politics

Etiaba’s entry into politics was relatively late in her career. In 2006, she was chosen as the deputy governorship candidate of Anambra State under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), running alongside Peter Obi in the state’s gubernatorial election. Their victory brought fresh hope to Anambra, a state that had experienced significant political instability under previous administrations.

Becoming Nigeria’s first female governor

On November 3, 2006, the Anambra State House of Assembly impeached Governor Peter Obi over allegations of gross misconduct. With Obi removed from office, Etiaba, as deputy governor, was sworn in as the first female governor in Nigeria’s history. Her assumption of office was groundbreaking, as Nigeria had never had a female leader at the gubernatorial level.

Despite her historic position, Etiaba faced several challenges. Many political figures questioned her legitimacy, while others viewed her tenure as a temporary arrangement. However, she remained focused on governance and continued many of the projects initiated by Obi, particularly in infrastructure, education, and public service reform.

Return of Peter Obi and transition of power

On February 9, 2007, just three months after her swearing-in, the Court of Appeal overturned Obi’s impeachment, ruling that due process was not followed in the legislative process that removed him from office. Following this decision, Etiaba made history again, she became the first Nigerian governor to voluntarily hand over power without resistance. She stepped aside, allowing Peter Obi to resume his position as governor.

Post-governorship and legacy

After stepping down as governor, Etiaba continued to play an influential role in Anambra politics and public service. She remained a prominent member of APGA and served as a mentor to women aspiring to enter politics. While she never contested for another elective position, her brief but significant tenure opened doors for greater female participation in Nigerian governance.

