At Krones, we celebrate it by putting a spotlight on our many great women and thus saying THANK YOU to them. Whether in Asia-Pacific, China, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North or Latin America or Central East and Central Asia – women make a significant contribution to the success of Krones everywhere.

To further strengthen this contribution and increase the share of women at Krones, we brought the activities of our diversity board to the regions last year. Each of our seven regions has launched its own activities, supported by a mentor from the diversity board and by local management.

This enables us to achieve a maximum of networking and knowledge sharing. And by learning from each other, we create a deeper understanding of different cultures.

This way, we achieve #SolutionsBeyondTomorrow for diversity as well!

We are wishing all women around the globe – not just at Krones – all the best!

