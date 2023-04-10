Meet Agbu Kefas, ex- military man who is now Taraba Governor-elect

Retired army lieutenant colonel Agbu Kefas emerged as the winner of the Taraba gubernatorial election held on March 18, 2023. He contested on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kefas was born on November 12 1970 in Wukari Taraba State, he attended Nigeria Defense Academy in Kaduna where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Defense studies in 1994, he proceeded to the University of Ibadan for his Masters degree in Legal Criminology and security psychology. He also got another Master’s degree in Public administration from Delta State University. He attended Harvard Kennedy school where he earned a certificate in Executive Education Senior Executive in National and International Security.

Read also: How Oyin is using innovative games to drive SDGs

Kefas served in the military for 21 years before retiring. Upon retirement he was appointed Chairman Governing Board of Directors Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) between 2013 and 2015. In 2020 Kefas became the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Taraba State. In 2022, he became the flagbearer of the PDP for the 2023 gubernatorial election. In March 2023 he was declared winner of the election with 257,996 votes, defeating close rival parties NNPP and APC.

Kefas is married to Patience Kefas and they both have four children.