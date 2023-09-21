Mbah wins at tribunal as election is upheld

Enugu Governorship Election Tribunal has upheld the election of Peter Mbah as governor of Enugu State.

The tribunal also dismissed the allegation of the Labour Party (LP) that Mbah’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate was forged.

The tribunal said that Mbah did not submit his NYSC certificate to INEC as an aid of his qualification to contest for office of the governor, since he was already qualified without NYSC certificate.

It struck out the LP governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeoga’s allegations of over-voting, bypass of BVAS, and ruled that Mbah was duly elected as governor by majority of lawful and valid votes cast at the election.

