Malami, Tallen attend FEC meeting, after farewell service last week

Two Ministers, who attended Friday’s valedictory meeting of the Federal Executive Council ( FEC) were on Wednesday sighted attending the meeting of the Council on Wednesday.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, was physically present at the meeting, while Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, was sighted attending the meeting virtually from her office,

As at the time of filing this report, Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, were yet to join the meeting.

This is even as President is expected to send list of the new Ministerial nominees to the Senate for Screening and confirmation.

The President had promised that he will replace the outgoing Ministers immediately.

Chris Ngige and Timipre Slyva had earlier picked the All Progressive Congress ( APC) Presidential nomination forms to contest the party’s 2023 Presidential primaries.

On the other hand, Abubakar Malami also picked the APC forms to contest the Kebbi state Governorship primaries, while Pauline Tallen picked the form to contest the Plateau South Senatorial elections under ticket of the ruling APC, in the State.

The President had also given them up to Monday, the 16th of May, to resign from the cabinet and pursue their political aspirations.

In a swift turn however, the President met them of Friday, in a valedictory FEC meeting to wish them well in their future endeavors.

Soon after, Chris Ngige, Timipre Sylva, Pauline Tallen and Abubakar Malami announced their withdrawal from the race, opting to keep their jobs as Ministers.

Wednesday’s FEC meeting took off as soon as President Muhammadu Buhari walked into the Council Chambers at about 9.56am.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha kick started the activities for the day, as he formerly announced the death of the former Minister of Communications, Olawale Ige, for whom the Council observed the traditional one minute silence.

Officials of the Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Finance and Aviation were present to defend their memos

Others include officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission ( FRSC) and those of the Debt Management Office ( DMO)

Others attending physically include; Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha;, Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Folasade Yemi-Esan, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno.

Other Ministers who are also in attendance include the Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Powwr, Abubakar Aliyu, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Aviation, Hedi Sirika, Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama

Others are Minister sof State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora, Agric, Mustapha Shehuri and Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.