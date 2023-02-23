Makinde closes campaign, thanks Oyo residents

Bayo Lawal, the director-general of the Governor ‘Seyi Makinde Campaign Organisation, has expressed his gratitude to the good people of Oyo State, who trooped out to welcome the governor’s campaign trail in the different stops across the 33 local governments of the state.

Lawal, in a statement on Thursday, said that Governor Makinde and the campaign expressed happiness at the huge turnout and have taken particular notice of the joy that radiated on the faces of the residents and indigenes of the state throughout the campaign.

He said that he was particularly impressed at the enthusiasm displayed by the people of the state and especially their readiness to welcome Makinde to their localities even at late hours of the day.

The campaign DG said: “On behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde, and the campaign council, I want to express our gratitude to the good people of Oyo State who joyfully came out to welcome our campaign in the differentlocalities.

“We are particularly grateful that you accorded the governor and his team a very warm reception at every stop, even as you readily applauded his accomplishments in Omituntun 1.0.

“We want to reassure you that the forthcoming Omituntun 2.0 will offer even greater achievements and better life in all of the 33 local governments that make up the state.”

The PDP governorship campaign DG equally urged residents of the state to come out on Saturday, as the first round of elections begin with the presidential and national assembly election.

“I want to urge you to readily come out in good numbers to perform your civic responsibilities on Saturday, February 25, for the presidential/national assembly election and on March 11, when we shall complete the assignment of kick-starting Omituntun 2.0,” he added.