Makinde, Ajayi demand removal of Ondo REC ahead of guber poll

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State and leader, South-West Zone of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has called for the removal of Oluwatoyin Babalola, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ondo State, accusing her of being biased, saying she can’t conduct free, fair and credible Governorship election in the State.

Governor Makinde, who made the statement on Tuesday in Akure, Ondo State Capital during the official flag-off ceremony of the 2024 Ondo State PDP Governorship election campaign, explained that the call for Babalola removal became imperative in order to safeguard the electoral integrity, fairness and level playing ground in the November 16th Gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

He however said the PDP demanded a free and fair election, asking the INEC not to be biased but to be transparent and ensure free, fair and credible election in the State.

“The last Governorship election in Edo State was a fraud and we don’t want that in Ondo State, the current REC is from Ondo State, we don’t want her to conduct this election otherwise we will continue to protest. We will not condole injustice,” Makinde said.

Ademola Adeleke, Osun State governor, who doubles as Chairman of Ondo National Campaign Council, said the PDP Governorship candidate in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, is a tested hand.

Umar Damagun, the PDP National Chairman, who spoke on the last Edo State Governorship election, claimed that the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, was the legitimate winner of the election and alleged that the election did not meet the necessary democratic standards.

Damagun said, “We don’t want what happened in Edo State in Ondo state, we want free, fair and credible election in Ondo state, our governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi is a well tested candidate that can deliver dividends of democracy for the good people of Ondo State.”

Meanwhile, Agboola Ajayi, the PDP Governorship candidate in Ondo State, said his 7-point agenda would definitely transform the future of the people in the State if they voted for him massively in the forthcoming Governorship election.

“My 7-point agenda includes; “Security, Agriculture, Education, Health, Infrastructure, Industry and Marine Economic Development, Rural Development and Environment and Youth, Sports, Social, Women Development and Civil Service,” he said.

Ajayi, who also reiterated the call for the removal of Ondo REC, said they don’t have the confidence in her to deliver a free, fair and credible Governorship election in the State.

