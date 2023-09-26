LP’s Rhodes Vivour heads to Appeal Court, rejects tribunal ruling

The Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State and it gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 gubernatorial election Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour have rejected Monday’s ruling by the election petition tribunal throwing out its petition against the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Arum Ashom who read the unanimous judgment from the tribunal Monday night had held that the petition is devoid of merit and subsequently struck it out.

But in a statement Tuesday signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary Olubunmi Odesanya, noted that they had instructed the legal team to review the judgement with a view to appealing same at the Appellate Court.

The party expressed utmost dismay with the ruling and urge it teeming supporters to remain calm, while the next line of action is pursued.

According to the statement, “We listened to the judgement of the Lagos State election Tribunal delivered yesterday, September 25, with utmost dismay and urge our teeming supporters to remain calm while we pursue the next line of action.

“As law abiding citizens, our candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) and the Labour Party Lagos State, have instructed our Legal team to review the judgement with a view to appealing same at the Appellate Court.

“Our firm belief is that Labour Party won the election in spite of the harassment, intimidation and harm done to our members, the Obidients and supporters across the state.

“This delayed justice will be rightfully regained at the fullness of time.

“Our Party will explore all legal means at righting the wrong done to majority of Lagosians”.