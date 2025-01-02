LP will not merge with PDP – Obi

…Says Tinubu spent over 180 days travelling in 2024

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 election has denied rumours of planned merger between the party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, described the rumour as unfounded.

Obi who was the running mate to former Vice president Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 election, dumped the PDP in 2023 to pick the LP Presidential ticket.

Since then, however, the social bond between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi has grown very strong with both going for public functions together.

Only recently, Obi delivered the Special lecture at the American University, Yola, owned by the former vice President, fueling more speculations that they may have decided to work together ahead of the 2027 general election.

Obi who was spoke to newsmen for the first time in 2025, also berated President Bola Tinubu for spending the greater part of 2024 travelling around the globe.

Details shortly.

