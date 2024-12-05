Four LP lawmakers defect to APC

Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of Representatives

Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the House of Representatives has announced the defection of four members of the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abbas congratulated the legislators, saying “They have taken the right decision.”

The defecting lawmakers are Esosa Iyawe, representing Oredo federal constituency of Edo State; Mathew Donatus, Kaura federal constituency, Kaduna; Chinedu Okere, Owerri municipal/Owerri North/Owerri West federal constituency, and Akiba Bassey, Calabar Municipal/Odukpani federal constituency, Cross River State.

George Ozodinobi, the deputy minority whip, protesting the defections, said the legislators lacked ideology, adding that the APC has brought hunger to Nigerians. “When people enter a political party without ideology, you see such level of defection,” he said.

The latest defections are among several recorded recently, from opposition parties to the ruling APC.

