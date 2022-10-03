LP rallies NLC, affiliate unions, to unveil Presidential Council next week

All is now set for the unveiling of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, expected to take off any moment.

BusinessDay checks in Abuja on Monday revealed that the Labour Party has concluded plans to rally all the affiliates of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), as part of an all inclusive body that will campaign for Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

BusinessDay gathered that the delays in inaugurating the Campaign Council was “ strategic” to avoid the pitfalls of the other parties, adding that the about 20million members of the NLC, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria( PENGASSAN), the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and all the other affiliates are not excluded from the council set for inauguration next week.

It was gathered that the party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has given specific instructions that his campaigns will be “mainly driven by youths”.

Obi is said to be more disposed to forming a Council of young People to drive his campaigns.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Arabambi Abayomi, while speaking with BusinessDay in Abuja on Monday, revealed that the party has concluded plans to unveil the Campaign Council by next, adding that membership was drawn from all the organizations associated with the Labour Party.

According to him, “All the organisations in the NLC and affiliates are going to have their members in the Council.

The NLC has about 10 million members and the TUC, about 7.5 million, you have the PENGASSAN, NUT, etc, so we do not want to exclude anyone

On the party’s incomplete manifesto, Abayomi said it was useless to bring any manifesto if it can’t be implemented.

“What is the use bringing a manifesto that we cannot implement?” he asked.

Our Presidential Candidate has been speaking about what he will accomplish when he becomes the President.

“There is however a document that encapsulates what will be done and all these will be be unveiled soon,” he said.

As for the Campaign Council, Nigerians will be shocked to see the quality and calibre of people. It includes top Emirs, traditional rulers, retired Army Generals, membership of all professional organizations, among others.

He disclosed that the party has been inundated by requests from notable and well placed Nigerians asking to be included in the Campaign Council.

Abayomi while reviewing current political situation in the country, said the All Progressive Congress (APC ), “lacks moral to contest the 2023 general election, haven ran the nation’s economy aground” adding that “ they need to apologize to Nigerians and quit the stage”.

Speaking further on what the party will offer, Abayomi stated that the Labour Party had at its retreat recently, promised to enthrone an egalitarian and inclusive government,, which will make Chapter 2 of the Nigerian Constitution justiciable, as against the current regime of nepotism and irresponsibility.

“ We have also assured that we will make the Nigerian Workers’ Charter of Demands, the driving agenda of the Labour Party Campaign for the 2023 elections, which will be implemented by Labour Party Government on short, medium and long term bases, to redefine Nigeria and put it on the path of positive development,” Abayomi said.

“ Our Government shall invest in human capital development, especially the country teaming youth populace through effective and functioning quality education by ensuring the revival of Nigeria’s decadent education sector, as well as put strategies in place towards the implementation of the directive principle of the Nigerian State in advancing the economic prosperity of Nigerians towards political cohesion and national security in the light of the insecurity and sharp division in Nigeria.

“ Let me assure you that we are ready to kick off our work. You will see everything by next week”.