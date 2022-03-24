LG Poll: Obaseki inaugurates 7-man electoral commission

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, on Thursday, tasked the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) to be neutral in the conduct of the local government councils election across the 18 areas of the state.

The governor, who gave the charge during the swearing-in of the seven-member electoral commission at the government house in Benin City, urged them to ensure that the electoral process is free, fair and transparent.

Obaseki expressed hope that with the improvements in the electoral process in the state, the council poll would be seen as credible and acceptable by the citizenry.

He promised that his administration would support the committee led by Justice James Oyomire (Rtd.) to ensure that they deliver on the mandate.

“This newly constituted commission has the task of midwifing a new democratic dispensation at the local councils so that we can deepen the dividends of democracy and bring government closer to our people.

“We, as government, are very sensitive to the role of the electoral empire because we are beneficiaries of a free and fair process and having benefited from a free process, are fully committed to ensuring that others have the same privilege and benefits that we enjoyed, which brought us into power,” Obaseki said.

He added: “I want to appeal to all the political leaders and actors to play plain so that our people can choose those who will lead them because it is only when we have the right people managing the affairs of the state that we can engender sustainable development.”

Justice Oyomire, in his remarks, thanked the governor for finding them worthy for the appointment, pledging that the committee would carry out its duty diligently in the interest of Edo people.

Members of the committee include Gladys Idahor, Uduafi Gabriel, Felix Ebhota, Okekuoyen Ehiedu, Michael Emmanuel and Vincent Aimienota.