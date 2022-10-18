Leaked call: Ihedioha’s claim that his voice was cloned is untrue – Imo govt

The Imo State government says the claim by Emeka Ihedioha, the state’s former governor, that his voice was cloned in a leaked phone call in which he allegedly said, “there will be no peace in Imo state” until he returns to power, is untrue.

Declan Emelumba, the state’s commissioner for information, said this during a special appearance on Arise TV.

In a video that went viral on social media, someone recorded a phone conversation claimed to have been made by Ihedioha who declared that: “They can continue to be in Government House…. -they will not succeed in doing anything so long I am there.”

But the former Imo governor in a statement on Sunday denied making the phone call and accused the Imo State government of “forgery” or cloning his voice.

According to the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, …” they have forged documents, concocted voice messages, perjured and maximized the social media in throwing mud to see if anyone sticks. They use issues that are very dear to our people in this nefarious project.

“Two of such devious acts were a purported voice of me making threats and a letter, also purportedly written by me to the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, advising him not to honour the Appeal Court judgement that discharged and acquitted Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra so as not to imperil the 2023 elections.”

Reacting to the statement, the information commissioner insisted that the former Imo governor made the call last Friday, between 9:30pm and 10:05pm and the government will lay the facts bare if Ihedioha keeps denying the call.

Emelumba said: “I want to challenge Ihedioha to come out and be a gentleman, and admit that he made the call. I can tell you he made the call on Friday, October 14, 2022 between 9:30pm and 10:05pm, and the person he made the call with is somebody who deals in interior decoration from Ezinihitte Mbaise.

“If he doesn’t come out as a gentleman, admit and apologise for exacerbating the insecurity situation in Imo state, we will be forced to publish the facts and details.”