Lawmaker trains 300 in vocational skills, empowers constituents in Ibadan

About three hundred small scale entrepreneurs benefitted from vocational training put together by the lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The beneficiaries were trained in indigenous fabric production (Tie and Dye) practical in Abeokuta; Aso Oke production in Oyo town and Aquatic Agriculture fish rearing with value-adding marketing options in Ibadan city.

The training was facilitated by the lawmaker in conjunction with the Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced persons, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD).

Also, fifteen cars, thirty-five laptops and over one hundred and sixty-five vocational equipment were distributed as empowerment by the legislator.

The empowerment of the participants and others by Tolulope Akande-Sadipe goes with cash grants, and various tools for economic engagement worth over N300 million to boost the economic growth of her constituents.

The empowerment materials distributed included 15 vehicles, 40 horizontal freezers, 35 laptops, 47 grinding machines, 45 sewing machines among others.

Speaking at the event, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe said she has facilitated several vocational skills and economic enhancement programmes, for members of her constituency while saying “this was the 15th program of its kind that she has delivered to her people since she was elected into the National Assembly in 2019.

Akande-Sadipe, who chairs, the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, said that the present leadership at the House is committed to making laws that will help reduce the poverty rate in Nigeria.

She said: “My primary function is to make laws for my constituency, but because of the state of our nation, I have prioritised empowerment in my constituency as a key responsibility, still within my WWREEEP campaign promises.

“The present crop of leaders at the 9th Assembly is unrepentantly committed to our constituencies. We honestly are working on ways to lift majority of Nigerians out of poverty and this is why we promulgate laws that will affect every stratum in Nigeria.”

She added that “This empowerment programme is in fulfilment of my electoral promises during the 2019 general election. I am poised to do more, as a lawmaker representing this constituency.”

Akande-Sadipe hinted that as a member of the House of Representatives, in addition to her core legislative responsibilities, making laws through bills, bringing the plight of the people to the fore by the way of motions and petitions, she has facilitated many projects within her constituency such as construction and renovation of blocks of classrooms, provision of solar lights, provision of transformers, provision of borehole water, rehabilitation of roads among others.

“I am still vehemently focused on facilitating the rehabilitation of key road construction projects. To mention a few, I have facilitated repairs on Odo-Ona Elewe Idi-Iroko Olugbemi Adewole (Liberty Academy) Road, Ayegun Oleyo-bare Abeokuta Road and Olomi Olojuoro-ita Egba-ijebu Igbo Road and will continue to lobby the appropriate agencies, FERMA and the Ministry of Works and Housing on these roads.

She added: “I believe so much in empowerment, and this is why at every given opportunity, I collaborate with relevant agencies to empower my people in a bid to add more value to their socio economic well-being.

Akande-Sadipe implored the beneficiaries to ensure that the materials are used for income potential, urging them to use the items for long term economic gain and not to sell the empowerment items allotted but to use it and multiply wealth

While the Lawmaker thanked all Agencies, who collaborated with her in ensuring her constituents are happy, she also eulogised party leaders for supporting her.

The Deputy Chairman, Oyo State All Progressive Congress (APC), Adegboyega Adeyemo, said: “This has been a good decision for the residents of Oluyole Constituency to give us a chance to represent them in 2019. Sadipe has already surpassed all legislators in Oyo State; she is the best I have seen. Oyo APC will do everything to support Sadipe in 2023 because she has done more than enough to achieve this.”

A beneficiary, Basiru Adewale said: “Honourable Sadipe’s empowerment has been one of the best things the people of Oluyole Constituency have enjoyed. She is the best, no doubt. I advise other political leaders to emulate the woman’s virtue and values. We can all achieve more.”

Highlight of the event was a raffle draw, where a constituent won a 7-seater Opel that can be used for both personal use and income generation.