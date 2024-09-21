Late arrival of election materials, officials trail Edo election

As the Edo State Governorship election commences today, late arrival of election materials and officials have trailed some parts of the state.

While this could result to late commencement of voting process, reverse is the case for polling units with early arrival of election materials.

Registration and voting begin at 8:30 am and end at 2:00 pm. However, this may be extended should there be any delay, late commencement of voting or any other delay.

The election in the state has drawn the attention of political enthusiasts and citizens eager to witness a fresh democratic dispensation, signalling the end of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s eight-year reign.

One of the polling units affected by the late arrival of voting materials is the Iyamoh Primary School, Ward 10 Polling Unit 1, located in Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA), where former Governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, is expected to cast his vote. Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission are yet to reach as voters await their arrival as of 7:57am. However, security officials are on the ground.

Read also: Edo Decides: Cast your votes and return home – Police tell voters

Also, in Ogbe Primary School, Ward 1, Oredo LGA, electoral officials were yet to be deployed to their respective polling units as of 7:30 am.

Election materials and officials in Ward 5 Registration Area Center located in Oliha Primary School as of 7:30 am were yet to be transported following a delay by security operatives halting the election officials from stepping out their identification particulars as party representatives waited outside the RAC and some voters at their polling units waiting for the election officials.

Also at Third Junction, off Opasaboba, Oredo LGA, vehicular movements were restricted by the police while owners trekked to their respective polling units.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had ordered restrictions on all vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation in Edo State for 12 hours.

However, “exceptions will be made for essential services, including accredited media, electoral officials, ambulances, and emergency responders,” said Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force spokesperson, who disclosed this on Friday, adding the restriction was to ensure a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process during the upcoming Edo off-cycle election.

Egbetokun also bans all security aides and escorts from accompanying Very Important Persons to polling booths and collation centres.

“Unauthorized security personnel and quasi-security outfits are prohibited from operating during the election, and the use of sirens by unauthorized vehicles is strictly forbidden to ensure a calm environment for voters.