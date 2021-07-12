Lagos4Lagos seeks dissolution of APC caretaker c’ttee

Leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, a pro-All Progressives Congress (APC) group, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, has called for the dissolution of Tunde Balogun-led caretaker committee of the Lagos APC.

The movement accused the committee of destabilising the party and manipulating the recently conducted local government election primaries despite charging huge amounts from aspirants.

Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, also accused the APC caretaker committee of working for the interest of a few individuals in Lagos who had hijacked the party, while often imposing their candidates on members, noting that the arrangement must stop because Lagosians want to have a say in who governs them.

He stated this Sunday during a sensitisation rally of the group in Lagos. He, however, urged the national caretaker committee of the party led by the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni to save the APC in Lagos State from impending doom.

According to him, “How do you reconcile asking members to pay such a large sum of money to collect form and at the end, you disfranchised some of them even when you told them that there would be primaries.

“It is now crystal clear that the Tunde Balogun-led committee has outlived its usefulness. The APC state committee should be dissolved. We need a new committee that will work for everyone, not listening to the dictate of one man.

“We have written to pass a vote of no confidence on the Tunde Balogun-led caretaker committee because they mismanaged the APC primary election in the state. We do not have any confidence in the caretaker committee to receive members for the congress, not to talk of organising the state congress.

Speaking further, Jandor said his group had written to the APC caretaker national chairman about the atrocities committed by the state caretaker committee, while threatening to leave the party if the situation remains the same.

“Things have changed. We have taken back our party and if they refuse to leave it we move. This is just for us to tell the national body that it is no more the normal business in Lagos where one person tells us what to do and we follow.

“Some of us believe in ourselves and we are taking the bull by the horn; we are tired of somebody coming all the time telling us he has chosen somebody for us to follow and we all follow we are not doing that anymore,” he added.

Attempt to get a response from the publicity secretary of Lagos State caretaker committee of APC, Seye Oladejo, proved abortive as a message sent to him was not responded to.