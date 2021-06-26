2023: Friends launch crowdfunding for Lagos4Lagos

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a political group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos4Lagos, has launched a crowd funding initiative towards realising its ambition. The initiative was sponsored by friends of the group.

Lagos4Lagos is a political movement initiated by Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Team Jandor) which is canvassing for political inclusion in Lagos State, while offering to rescue the state from the grip of few political leaders.

The crowd funding initiative, tagged Lagos4UNDLagos, was an initiative by friends of the founder of the group and was unveiled to selected journalists and members in Ikeja, last Thursday.

Unveiling the initiative, the group’s Director, Media and Strategy, Seun Soyinka, said funding was crucial in winning election in Nigeria and the drive to fulfil the group ambition, while its candidates serve the public diligently, rather than allow godfather to detect the tune necessitated the launching of the initiative.

He appealed for support from the populace across the state, noting that the people of Lagos needed an independent man at the helm of affairs in the state to enable it to fulfil its full potential.

Soyinka added that the founder of the group would rather seek the support of Lagosians than seek the blessings of an individual.

“We want to leverage crowd-funding where we can get buy-in from all Lagosians to contribute and support the governorship project and own it. We are returning power to the people in word and indeed,” Soyinka said.

He said the current crop of leaders in Nigeria were only after their interest and had failed the people, adding it was time for radical change.

“As you can see we have autocrats, despots masquerading as democrats; we are saying enough is enough,” he added.

Also speaking, Principal Coordinator of the group, Bode Makinde, appealed for public support for the initiative, stressing that the initiative was what is often adopted by leaders who are desirous of serving the public in advanced democracies.

He, however, criticised the APC in Lagos State over the shady manner the recently concluded council election primaries was conducted, alleging that several of its members were discriminated against.