Lagos: INEC clears Sanwo-Olu, Jandor, Vivour, 12 others for guber poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a list of 15 governorship candidates for Lagos State ahead of the 2023 general election, with incumbent Governor of the state, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, listed as candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adediran Azeez Olajide candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

The names of the candidates were published Tuesday night at INEC office in Lagos.

Read also: INEC and burden of neutrality

Meanwhile, the emergence of Rhodes-Vivour came as a shock to some political watchers due to claims in recent weeks by the party’s former chairman in the state, Ifagebemi Awamaridi that he remains the governorship candidate.

Others include Dickson Hakeem Olaogun (Accord Party), Balogun Tope Abdulrazaq (AA), Olayiwola Hakeem Olajide (AAC), Doherty Olufunsho Adeshina (ADC) and Bamidele Ishola (ADP).

Others are Kupoliyi Funmilayo (APM); Adeyemi Abiola Roseline (APP); Oluwo Olawale Wasiu (BP); Jim-Kamal Olanrewaju Olalekan (NNPP); Braithwaite Akinwumi Ishola (NRM); Uthman Olakunle Taofeek (SDP); Ajayi Wasiu Adebayo (YPP); and Adenipebi Mode Adekunle (ZLP).