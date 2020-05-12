Lagos Assembly passes amended neighborhood safety corps Bill into Law

The Lagos State House of Assembly Tuesday passed the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Agency Law (amendment) 2020 Bill into Law.

In the amendments bill section 20 (1) which subjects the appointment of the Lagos Amotekun Corps Commander to the confirmation of the House is retained as it is in the practice and procedures of the House that sensitive appointments must be subjected to the confirmation of the House; more so, it is expedient that appointment of the Amotekun Corps be properly scrutinised.

Also, the House agreed that section 20(3) of the amendment bill, which subject the removal of the Lagos Amotekun Corps commander to the concurrence of the House be deleted.

The committee set up to oversee the amendment agrees that there should be a single line of discipline in accordance with public service establishment and engagement.

After voice votes in favour of the amendments, the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa directed Azeez Sanni, the clerk of the House, to forward a clean copy of the Bill to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.