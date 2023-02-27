Labour Party polling agent threaten at gun point, forced to alter result

The Labour Party in Lagos State on Sunday complained about the ‘allegedly’ gun-point threat one of its polling agents received on Saturday to change the election result sent and captured by the state Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This allegation was made by the collation agent of the Labour Party, who raised the alarm after complaining about the false figure being returned to the state INEC.

At the state INEC collation centre in the full clair of the world, the agent refused to accept the result and figures presented in the incidence.

“He told me that he had to sign at gunpoint. I am bringing that to the house right now, and that is exactly what happened,” the collation agent said.

“Your problems and statements are well captured; if possible, INEC would respond to them if need be. But this is what we have for now, and it is signed by your agent,” the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) said.

The REC went further to ask, “Madam, did the agent sign this report?”

“He did,” the Labour Party collation agent answered.

“Okay, signed by the agent,” she answered