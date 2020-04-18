Kyari: Buhari lost competent right hand man – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said with the death of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari has lost a competent, trusted, loyal, strong right hand man and longtime adviser who promoted, protected and defended his interest in good times and adversity.

APC also mourned Kyari, and one of the closest advisers to President who died weeks after he was diagnosed with the dreaded coronavirus.

Lanre Issa-onilu APC National Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Saturday said even in death, the fond memories and indelible strides Kyari left on earth will be celebrated for a long time.

“We remember a cerebral Nigerian who excelled in his private dealings, professional endeavours and public service.

“The Party condoles with Mallam Abba Kyari’s immediate family, the President, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the people and government of Borno state over the painful loss.

“As Mallam Abba Kyari is buried according to Islamic rites, may Almighty Allah be merciful and grant him Aljanat Firdaus,” the statement read.

The Presidency had announced the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President Friday night.

Special Adviser to the President on

Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in a statement explained that the deceased had tested positive to the ravaging Covid-19, and had been receiving treatment but died on Friday.