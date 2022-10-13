Kwara PDP governorship candidate pledges 20,000 jobs from cotton production

Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 general election in Kwara State, has said that his administration would provide 20,000 jobs through cotton production if elected as governor.

Speaking with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the state NUJ in Ilorin, the PDP governorship candidate said that his administration would perform differently from what is on ground to achieve better development for the state.

Abdulahi, who said that the axis of Baruten and Kaiama local government areas of the state, could boast of cotton production, added that the crop production business would be encouraged with establishment of ginnery to create jobs in textile sector without state government’s financial inputs.

He added that nothing stops the country from exporting cotton which he said can be grown in the Baruten/Kaiama axis, adding that, “As a matter of fact, that area has same soil that can grow cotton, flower and many other product that can be exported.”

Read also: New generation PDP stages rescue walk for Atiku in Ogun

The PDP governorship candidate disclose of of the plans he has on power generation, saying that would also make cost of production of cotton to be competitive.

He equally disclosed that his administration would take advantage of natural resources in the state to stop what he called the rot among youth that he said are turning to political thugs.

The PDP governorship candidate, who stated that a good leader should be creative, imaginative and be a problem solving personality, added that the state lacked good leadership.

Yaman lamented over debt allegedly incurred by the present state government, saying that Kwara State is currently indebted to about N110 billion with monthly repayment of about N1.3 billion.

He accused the APC administration in the state of poor performance, saying that the achievements recorded were below people’s expectations.