Kogi West: Tribunal affirms election of Adeyemi, knocks out Melaye

The Kogi State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday validated the election of Senator Smart Adeyemi as the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, while rejecting the petition of Dino Melaye.

READ ALSO: The travail of Dino Melaye, senator in a stretcher

A three-man panel led by Justice Kashim Kaigama in a unanimous judgment dismissed Melaye’s petition for lacking in merit.

Delivering judgment in the petition, the panel held that the petitioners failed to prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the panel, the evidence of witnesses called by the petitioners were contradictory and as such unreliable.

The panel further held that claims of over-voting and other alleged electoral malpractices were not substantiated both from documents presented and testimonies of witnesses.

The panel accordingly dismissed the petition for lacking in merit.

The tribunal had in March reserved judgment on the petition filed by Melaye challenging the emergence of Senator Adeyemi as winner of the Kogi West Senatorial rerun election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Adeyemi as the winner of the November 2019 Senatorial rerun election after winning majority of lawful votes cast at the Kogi West senatorial poll.

Not satisfied, Melaye approached the election tribunal to challenge the results of the election.

Melaye had asked the tribunal to nullify the election of Adeyemi and declare him winner of the poll, claiming he scored the highest number of valid votes.

Melaye in the petition claimed that the November 16, 2019 senatorial return election was marred by violence, over-voting, manipulation of figures and other irregularities and called for total cancellation of the affected areas and thereby declare him the winner of the election.

Senator Adeyemi had pulled 88,373 votes to defeat Dino who scored 62, 133 votes at the election.

But, Melaye claimed that the election was marred with irregularities in 564 polling units in the senatorial district were election held.