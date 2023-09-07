Kogi Election: Senator Ohere optimistic of victory, heads to appeals court

Senator Sadiku Abubakar Ohere, who sits in the upper house of the legislature representing Kogi Central, has responded to the tribunal decision that voids his election by claiming that he was shocked to learn of the decision.

The Senator said he feels strongly that the decision violates Paragraph 15 of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act of 2022 and that the aspect surrounding the Tribunal’s decision that the Respondent should have filed a cross-petition to be able to challenge votes in an election petition is particularly concerning to him.

According to a press release signed by Sadiku Abubakar Ohere, he said, “As a matter of fact, I presented before the Tribunal through my team of lawyers, a decision of the Appellate Court which held that a Respondent does not need to file a cross-petition to challenge votes in an election petition if the ground for challenging the election is “the majority of lawful votes”.

“While waiting for my team of lawyers to give me full details on the judgment, I urge all my supporters to be calm and peaceful as their mandate is not lost.

“I certainly know that I have the option of Appeal to the Court of Appeal, which I shall exercise after consultation with my lawyers.

“I am confident that we shall triumph at the next floor of justice by pointing to areas where we strongly disagree with the ruling. Your mandate shall be protected.

“I urge my supporters not to be disturbed but to believe that we will get it right”, the statement read.