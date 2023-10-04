Kogi APC pauses campaign to mourn slain party member

Usman Ododo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Kogi State, has paused all campaign activities to mourn the death of Khadijat Yahaya, a female member of the party who was allegedly killed by thugs loyal to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Murtala Yakubu, in Koton Karfe.

Ododo paid a condolence visit to Yahaya’s family on Tuesday, where he described her as a “woman of peace who was desirous of seeing development in Koton Karfe,” he vowed to ensure justice for her and her family.

Kingsley Fanwo, the APC campaign council spokesman, said the party had suspended all campaign activities in honor of Yahaya.

At Yahaya’s residence, Ododo expressed shock at her death and sympathized with the family, saying the entire APC family was mourning her loss.

A party leader from the local government, Hon. Saliu Akawu, thanked Ododo for the visit.

Hon. Angulu, speaking on behalf of the family, said Ododo’s conduct showed he is a compassionate leader who will always identify with his people. Angulu said Yahaya was a very peace-loving person whose life was cut short by evil men.