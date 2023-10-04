Kogi APC calls for justice for slain supporter, accuses SDP of lies

The Kogi State All Progressives Congress Campaign Council has reiterated its call for security agencies to bring the killers of a female APC supporter to book. The Council also accused the Social Democratic Party (SDP) of concocting lies on the matter.

Kingsley Fanwo, director, media and publicity/spokesman of the Campaign, said the SDP candidate, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, was trying to defend himself with lies after being exposed by the Police.

“It is natural that killers get confused after killing because of the sacred nature of human life. We can understand Muritala Yakubu Ajaka’s confusion and delusion right now. But he must pay for his sins,” Fanwo said.

He further said it was unfortunate that Ajaka could still “heartlessly mock the dead with his lies” after causing the death of an innocent woman with his alleged political brigandage.

“We reported to the Police and other security agencies. And we have reported to the world and given a graphic narrative of how the SDP thugs killed a member of our party.

“Thankfully, the Police have released their preliminary reports and the SDP candidate should honour the invitation of security agencies to explain why his thugs killed the innocent Kotonkarfe woman and left the entire community mourning.

“While explaining the blood on his hands, he can as well give evidence of his recent claims to the Police and other law enforcement agencies.

“His macabre dance on the grave of an innocent woman won’t save him. He has murdered sleep and has a date with the rule of law. We won’t glorify him with any serious response.

“Kogites now know him better and they know who is arming thugs and giving them uniforms.

“After killing a soul with his political brigandage, that he could still heartlessly mock the dead with his lies is unfortunate. Our member won’t die in vain.” Fanwo stated.