Kogi ADC chairman denies APC defection rumours

John Adaji, the Chairman of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kogi State, has refuted recent media claims suggesting that he has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking before a gathering of enthusiastic supporters during a campaign rally in Okehi and Adavi Local Government areas on Saturday, Adaji emphatically labelled the report as false.

Adaji urged the public to dismiss the said report and stressed that the ADC had not compromised its organisational framework for any other political party.

Adoji explained, “I stand here before you live and direct that I am the authentic Chairman of the ADC in Kogi State. There can’t be two captains in one ship, and here I am with you and with our governorship candidate, Elder Leke Abejide. I was also assured that the ADC structure is intact. The man who claimed to be chairman and said he has decamped to the APC has been expelled from the ADC a long time ago.”

Adoji pointed out that the rumours were instigated by a former party member who had been expelled.

“The impostor, who is behind the fake news, had been suspended by the executives of ADC at his Ogga/Omi/Odo-Ara ward in Yagba West LGA for anti-party activities and embezzlement of funds.

“His suspension was ratified at the local government level and forwarded to the State Working Committee, which did the same and forwarded to the National Working Committee, which ratified the decisions of the party from the ward to the local government and state levels. He was subsequently expelled from the party in October last year”, he stated.

In addition, Adagu Suberu, the former Chairman of Okehi local government and Director General of the Leke Abejide/Idris Omede Governorship campaign council for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), characterised the ADC leadership in Kogi State as a fusion of former prominent members from both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He highlighted that the electorate’s rebellion against the ruling party was a response to its unpopular policies, such as the practice of disbursing only partial salaries to local government employees and primary school teachers, which were deemed detrimental to the well-being of the people.

“The Igala were in power for 19 years, but in 2015, by God’s design, power transited to us in Ebiraland, which produced Yahaya Bello. In 2019, he said he wanted a second term, and he got it. In 2023, equity demands that power go to our brothers in Kogi West. But when you go and pick another Ebira candidate, this is where I departed as an APC stalwart. Okun will produce the next governor of Kogi State. Okun lokan, Leke Abejide lokan.

“Ebira people are not greedy. Okun people and Ebira people have something in common. When it comes to power shifts, I am aware that our leaders from West and Central sat together to reason that having access to power by each zone will bring even development.

“We do not have a reason to carry daggers, knives, or guns to kill people. Power transition through peaceful rotation is achievable. That is what you see in other states, where they have peaceful transitions,” he stated.

ADC’s Governorship Candidate, Leke Abejide, pledged to review the civil service screening conducted during the tenure of the Yahaya Bello administration, with the aim of reinstating employees who were unjustly dismissed. He also committed to ensuring they receive their overdue salaries and benefits in full if he is elected.

“We will put an end to the ungodly payment of between 17 and 25 percent of salaries as many Kogi State civil servants have fallen ill or died out of frustration. While schools in five LGAs are already beneficiaries of free WAEC fees, which I started six years ago, the gesture will be extended to public schools in other LGAs across the state”, he explained.