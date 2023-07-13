Kogi 2023: Senator Aidoko, others decamp to APC

Attai Aidoko Ali, the senator representing Kogi East senatorial district, on Wednesday led members of the entire People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Olamaboro Local Government Area into the fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Welcoming them was Governor Yahaya Bello, who not only commended them for taking that bold leap but also promised to integrate them into the party structure, especially as the party prepares hard for the November 11 governorship election.

Governor Bello used the opportunity to reinstate his government’s commitment to maintaining an inclusive government where APC members and those joining from other parties are given equal opportunity to work towards the overall growth of the state.

In the face of all the political intrigues taking place in the state, the Governor emphasised the importance of looking past ethnic affiliations when choosing capable hands to manage the affairs of the state.

He admitted that prior to his taking over as governor, the state had been embroiled in bitter ethnic politics that had claimed many lives. A situation that he has successfully addressed and will, in any capacity, continue to address.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, which comprises former chairmen and ward members of the PDP in Ogbomabo local government area, Senator Ali said that Governor Bello’s exemplary leadership had been key to reorganising the objectives of the group, stressing that the current agenda before the people was national political integration.

The senator stressed that in order for the state to grow, the people of Kogi State need to build a broad-based coalition that goes beyond ethnic and party lines.

The senator speaking against the heated political and ethnic tension ahead of the election described those promoting instability in the state as myopic, narrow-minded, and only interested in their selfish agenda.

In highlighting the peace that exists in the state, the senator referenced Governor Bello’s influential position within the ruling party at both the federal and state levels, saying that the governor serves as a driving force in integrating Kogi into the mainstream of national politics.

The senator urged Governor Bello to continually pursue his broad-based agenda of peace, economic prosperity, and the development of Kogi State.

The delegation promised to work tirelessly for the success of the party and its candidate, Usman Ododo, in the November 11 election.

Senator Aidoko in particular vowed to use all his political machinery with the state and especially Kogi East senatorial district to ensure that the APC governorship candidate wins the poll.