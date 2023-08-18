Kogi 2023: Be wary of political actors, Isiguzo cautioned journalists

As the Kogi residents count down to 85 days to the state gubernatorial election, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, has warned politicians against using journalists to whip up parochial sentiment.

Isiguzo gave the advice at the grand finale of the 2023 Press Week of the Kogi Council held in Lokoja on Wednesday, adding that journalists should be wary of reporting such political actors so, as not to overheat the polity, pointing out that discerning journalists would be able to separate the set of politicians from genuine ones.

“Most of those in this category are pretenders and not contenders in the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in the state.”

Isiguzo equally described the forthcoming Kogi Governorship Election as one that would enthrone a leader that would govern the whole state and not a section of the state, saying this was the reason promoting sectional interests would not do the state any good.

He cautioned journalists to be professional and unbiased in the reporting of the governorship election, pointing out that the Kogi election was about the people and not a section.

Isiguzo also commended the unwavering dedication and professionalism that defines the journalism profession in the state and congratulated the Kogi State Council for orchestrating an exceptional Press Week.

On the presentation of the book ‘Media Development in Kogi State, 1999-2023’ Isiguzo praised the Kogi NUJ for its commitment to promoting excellence, fostering growth, and upholding the highest standards of journalism, and described the launch of the book, as a remarkable literary endeavour that captures the evolution of media in the state over 24 years.

He equally described the book as a transformation of media from traditional platforms to the dynamic and interconnected digital landscape of the state, adding that the book is a collective wisdom, insights and experience of generations of journalists who have tirelessly pursued the truth, challenged societal norms and strived for more transparent and accountable society.

He urged the media in Kogi State to recommit themselves to the noble principles of journalism, embrace the spirit of inquiry, the pursuit of truth and the relentless quest for transparency and accountability.

Isiguzo also lauded the leadership of Adeiza Momoh Jimoh, chairman of the Kogi State Council, saying he had demonstrated exceptional commitment and visionary leadership in repositioning the council by igniting a new era of progress and unity.