Senator Ireti Kingibe, representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has pledged to champion the sexual harassment case involving Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central.

Akpoti-Uduaghan recently accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of making sexual advances toward her during a visit to his home in Akwa Ibom state. The allegation followed a dispute between the two lawmakers over a seating arrangement in the Senate.

Kingibe Clarifies Initial Comments

Previously, Kingibe had suggested that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s concerns over the seating arrangement were unnecessary, arguing that multiple lawmakers had experienced similar seat changes. However, in a statement released Friday on her X page, Kingibe clarified that her earlier comments were not intended to dismiss Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations of sexual harassment.

“I am aware of the narrative that has been going around, and to set the record straight, my actions were not to undermine her claims but to buttress that I was not aware in the first place of any such happenings,” she said.

Calls for Thorough Investigation

The senator reaffirmed her commitment to fighting all forms of violence against women and emphasized the need for a transparent inquiry into the allegations.

“Over the years, sexual harassment and assault have become commonplace in our homes and workplaces. Every Nigerian, irrespective of gender, ethnicity, or religion, should be committed to the struggle to end it as it affects all genders,” she said.

Kingibe stated that if a formal complaint is filed in the Senate, it must be investigated through the appropriate mechanisms.

“The office of the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, which I chair, stands as a pillar of hope and a watershed for equality, equity, inclusivity, and opportunity,” she said.

“It offers Nigerian women recourse, refuge, and the right to dignity and social justice. It’s in this capacity that I am demanding an open, transparent, and fair investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment.”

Advocating for Gender Equity

Kingibe reaffirmed her dedication to advocating for gender equity and increasing female representation in governance.

“I align with the global community in advocating for increased gender equity in political representation and across all sectors of our society. To this end, I am focused on advancing the 35% Gender Inclusion Bill and the establishment of special seats for women to ensure greater participation of women in governance.”

She noted that her proposed Gender Equity Bill 2025 (SB 743) has passed the first reading in the Senate and is awaiting the second reading.

“I remain resolute in my service to the Nigerian people, undeterred by falsehoods, and committed to fostering a democracy where justice, fairness, and equity prevail,” she added.

